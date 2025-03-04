Wrestling veteran's AEW status update - Reports

A seasoned pro-wrestling commentator associated with Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made several appearances in AEW in recent years. Now, a report has emerged regarding the status of the individual in question - Ian Riccaboni - with respect to his work for the Tony Khan-led company.

Ad

Riccaboni started calling wrestling for ROH in 2015 and has been a broadcasting staple for the promotion since then. After AEW CEO Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor in 2022, the Pennsylvania native began sporadically appearing on commentary in All Elite Wrestling, particularly to call matches related to ROH programming.

Riccaboni joined Caprice Coleman last month at AEW-ROH Global Wars in Australia, at the same venue where All Elite Wrestling would host its Grand Slam TV special for the first time in the Land Down Under. His commentary has been generally well-received by fans, many of whom have expressed that Tony Khan should bring Riccaboni in as a fixture of the All Elite broadcast team.

Ad

Trending

According to a recent update from Fightful Select, the odds of this happening are slim. The report notes that Ian Riccaboni recently acquired a new "day job," which he has supposedly held on to while also lending his voice to ROH television. Furthermore, because of his interest in maintaining his family-friendly schedule, the 38-year-old is unlikely to work full-time as an All Elite commentator.

Riccaboni has been signed in a multi-year deal with AEW since 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Results for AEW-ROH Global Wars 2025

Tony Khan and company presented Global Wars: Australia in the Brisbane Entertainment Centre last month, featuring stars from the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor rosters and competitors from NJPW and RevPro. Five matches were scheduled for the event's card, the outcomes of which were as follows:

Bandido and The Outrunners defeat Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree

Lee Moriarty (c) defeats Robbie Eagles of TMDK for the ROH Pure Title

Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family defeats Tommy Knight

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara (c) defeat MxM Collection for the ROH World Tag Team Title

Athena (c) defeats Alex Windsor for the ROH Women's World Title

Ad

In the meantime, All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its next pay-per-view, Revolution 2025, on March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.