5 wild predictions for AEW Revolution 2025 - Imagine if they pulled this off!

Fans are still riding a high from a great WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last night. Next in the wrestling world is this year's edition of AEW Revolution. There are high expectations for the pay-per-view, seeing as last year's show was a success all around.

With all the great returns, heel turns, and other shocking moments from the WWE PLE going viral in the wrestling world, Tony Khan and AEW may look to add some viral moments of their own to have the same effect or even surpass this.

There are eight matches set for the show's main card, with several others set to be featured during AEW Revolution's Zero-Hour pre-show. There is an endless list of possibilities for the pay-per-view. Here are some wild predictions for the event that could shock the world.

#1. Several double crosses between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet

One of the matches that will be featured tomorrow night at Revolution will be the rematch between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland, with a future world title opportunity on the line.

AEW could pull off a surprise by suddenly bringing out Samantha Irvin as their in-ring announcer. The match could go on to showcase another early surprise, which would be Prince Nana turning heel mid-match.

The 45-year-old could end up ditching Swerve and siding with Ricochet, seeing as he has been unable to protect his legacy after The Embassy robe ended up going to The One and Only.

Amidst this heel turn, Irvin could head to the ring and try to reason with her fiance. She could then end up listening to the fans and side with Swerve, seeing as he is a fan favorite and the babyface in this feud.

This could lead the former AEW World Champion to pull off a monumental victory despite all the odds being stacked against him.

#2. AEW authority protects MJF

MJF is set to take on 'Hangman' Adam Page in a long-awaited grudge match between the two. Recently, Friedman has made a bold claim that he would only prioritize himself from now on and could care less about the company and the fans.

During their bout, Christopher Daniels may come out to help Hangman win the match, right his wrongs, and go back to being a babyface. Seeing as MJF may be left to fend off all of this on his own, he could find some unlikely help from someone like Wardlow.

The main twist in this case would be who sent Mr. Mayhem out. This could be revealed to be AEW's authority and executive figures led by Tony Khan and his new partner, Shane McMahon.

This would confirm that the two have decided to work as partners despite recent reports and protect the company's golden boy, MJF. This would begin an interesting swerve into more hands-on authority figures.

This could be their counterpart to having a corporate champion such as Seth Rollins in the past with The Authority in WWE.

#3. Former NXT Women's Champion debuts and attacks Toni Storm

Toni Storm and Mariah May are set for the third installment of their blockbuster feud this week at Revolution in a Hollywood Ending match. The Timeless One has called for a grand ending to their feud, as she wants this to be a No-Disqualification, No-Count Out, Falls-Count-Anywhere match.

Storm would be going to war with The Glamour, but she could find herself with another problem right away. Toni could end up defending her title and finally putting down Mariah May.

But, she could then immediately be on the receiving end of an attack from the debuting Indi Hartwell. The former WWE Superstar was released on November 1, 2024, and could be a free agent now.

A week after winning the title, Toni Storm challenged the entire women's division to step up to her as she wanted competition as the champion. She may find herself with someone immediately answering her call and quickly changing the landscape of the division.

#4. Unexpected figures align with Jon Moxley

This Sunday, Jon Moxley may find himself in a dire situation right away, as Cope will be challenging him for the AEW World Championship. He will be without most of his Death Riders, and it is unclear whether Wheeler Yuta will survive until the pay-per-view.

The Rated-R Superstar has a big chance of dethroning the champion, and he could be the one who brings out his allies to stand by and cheer for him at ringside. This could include Jay White, Willow Nightingale, and his wife Beth Phoenix, who could make her first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, Mox could find an unlikely ally in a ghost from his past - Bryan Danielson. Despite him being the reason for Bryan's abrupt retirement from full-time wrestling, The American Dragon may have reflected and decided to finally join his cause.

This won't be completely surprising as the two have shared the same ideals and worked on the same page when they formed the Blackpool Combat Club.

To add insult to injury, Bryan could reveal that it was The Glamazon who called him over, as she wanted to save her husband from himself, even at the expense of him losing out on becoming the AEW World Champion.

#5. Former WWE on-screen couple reunites in AEW

AEW has made several callbacks to moments between former WWE Superstars in the company, and they could do so for a one-time-only hilarious moment.

The Hurt Syndicate will be in action tomorrow night against The Outrunners. Right before their match, the faction could have an interesting moment by suddenly running into CJ Perry backstage. As of now, she has no affiliation with the company as her contract with them has already expired.

AEW could pull off having her have her first and last brief interaction with Bobby Lashley. The two could reference their past on-screen relationship in WWE and quickly share a moment. This could be what motivates the All-Mighty to go all out in the ring, in what would be now a complete squash match in favor of the champions.

There is no telling what could go down this weekend at AEW Revolution. With this being the company's first pay-per-view this year, fans may be in for a treat and some big surprises could be right around the corner.

