Concerning update following AEW Double or Nothing 2025 [Reports]

A recent report provided a concerning update regarding AEW stars involved in a brutal match at Double or Nothing 2025. The report also provided a partly positive update.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, the traditional Anarchy in the Arena match featured the team of The Death Riders and The Young Bucks against the team of The Opps, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Willow Nightingale. Marina Shafir and Willow also made history by being the first two women to compete in an Anarchy match.

The encounter was filled with absolute chaos as expected, with a number of brutal spots all over the arena. At the end of the battle, Swerve pinned Nicholas Jackson to pick up the win for his team. While the match was very entertaining, Dave Meltzer on the F4WOnline Daily Updates provided a concerning update from the match.

Meltzer noted in the report that multiple stars from the Anarchy in the Arena match are "pretty banged up" after the brutal battle, and they could take a break from wrestling for the coming few weeks to heal up. The report also provided a positive update that none of the competitors in the match suffered any serious injury.

Other big news from AEW Double or Nothing 2025

While the Anarchy in the Arena match was one of the highlights from AEW Double or Nothing this year, the show was great from start to finish. The opening match happened to be the women's Owen Hart Cup finals between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter. Mercedes managed to win the tournament and will be going to All In 2025.

The show also featured The Hurt Syndicate retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Sons of Texas. Furthermore, Kazuchika Okada retained his Continental Championship by defeating 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The main event of the show featured Hangman Page beating Will Ospreay to win the men's Owen Hart Cup.

By winning the Owen, Hangman Adam Page is all set to challenge Jon Moxley for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at All In 2025 on July 12. It remains to be seen if Hangman completes his redemption story.

