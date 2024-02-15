Concerning update on Jeff Hardy after AEW Dynamite - Reports

Former WWE and current AEW star Jeff Hardy recently suffered an unfortunate injury during his match at the recent Rampage tapings. However, a new report has revealed the details about Hardy's injury.

The Charismatic Enigma competed in a singles match against Sammy Guevara at the recent AEW Rampage tapings that took place after this week's Dynamite. During the bout, Guevara accidentally landed his knee on Jeff Hardy's face, which resulted in Hardy suffering a concussion.

According to a fan present at the tapings, the referee immediately checked on Jeff after the spot, which led to Guevara hitting Hardy with a Torture Rack into a knee to finish the match. It was also revealed that Jeff Hardy was bleeding from his nose or lip after the match.

Jim Cornette believes AEW star Jeff Hardy has become sloppy

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke on Jeff Hardy's in-ring ability. Cornette believes Hardy once had a fire; however, years of dangerous bumps and risky maneuvers have finally caught up to the former WWE Champion.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette stated the following:

"Jeff Hardy was never a great technical worker, but he had fire and he had intensity, and he had the gimmick with the outlandish personality and the daredevil sh*t that appealed to that generation. And then they did the Tables Ladders and Chairs match, and now he is 40-whatever and he is hurt, and they can't do the Tables Ladders and Chairs match because everybody is anyway, and you just see the sloppiness."

Jeff Hardy has always been a great babyface and had the support of the fans despite whichever level he performs in the squared circle. However, he has been teasing a character change in AEW and could be in line for a heel run for the first time since his TNA/IMPACT days.

