Conspiracy theory about new AEW signing emerges online

For a majority of AEW's top free agent signings, they have gone neck and neck with WWE. In the end, they ended up signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. A recent conspiracy theory was that one certain star may not have considered WWE at all.

Will Ospreay signed with AEW last Saturday on Full Gear. He would begin competing full-time for them once his NJPW contract ends in February. He was a sought-after free agent, as WWE even had an interest in him. Following his various appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion this year alone, they were definitely the favorites to sign him.

Ryan Satin of Satin Productions recently brought up on Twitter that he had a conspiracy theory of his own. He looked back at an interview Chris Van Vliet had with Will Ospreay back in May. The British star claimed he was not interested in competing at WrestleMania. This was due to him not having ambitions of that height, and he wanted flexibility with his schedule.

Satin then deduced that reports of Ospreay's party and WWE talking were simply put out there to build up his signing with AEW. He could have done this to provide an angle that he could sign elsewhere, but all this time, he was planning to strike a deal with Tony Khan.

Will Ospreay was officially added to the AEW roster page

Following his signing last Saturday at Full Gear, many fans were delighted that Will Ospreay was making his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moments after the segment, Ospreay was seen having been added to the AEW roster page, finalizing his move to be a full-time member of the promotion.

He has reassured the fans that he will be All Elite completely by Revolution 2024 onwards, as he will be wrapping up his time with NJPW. This goes in line with his contract expiring in February.

The conspiracy theory mentioned above could be what actually occurred, and this would mean that the British star has always wanted to be All Elite. This could have been a tactic for negotiation and in order to build up the move.

