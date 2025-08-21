Current Champion Reportedly Set for Long Hiatus from AEW Due to Injury

A current champion recently announced he's out injured ahead of AEW Forbidden Door, and now new reports have confirmed the star's injury and that he could be set for a lengthy hiatus, which could last at least ten weeks. We are just three days away from Forbidden Door, and the pay-per-view looks promising with a stacked card. One of the matches on the card originally featured Christian Cage reuniting with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. However, it was revealed during Dynamite this week that Wayne has a broken foot and will be unable to compete in the bout. The returning Luchasauras have since replaced the reigning ROH World Television Champion in the match.In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran Dave Meltzer reported that Wayne indeed has a legitimate broken foot and that there is currently no update on when he could return. However, the veteran also mentioned that without surgery, the former AEW Trios Champion could potentially be okay within 10 weeks.It is worth noting that Wayne got injured during his brief run-in with Cage and Copeland last week and claimed that he was robbed of a chance to compete at Forbidden Door.AEW Star Nick Wayne Recently Celebrated a Major MilestoneNick Wayne is the youngest wrestler to hold the ROH World Television Championship. However, the 20-year-old reached another significant milestone last month. The Prodigy, who defeated Komander to win the title a few months ago, took to X to share that he had completed 100 days as ROH World Television Champion. That number has since increased beyond 120 days, making his reign longer than 4 months.Nick Wayne, who has defended his title on multiple occasions since winning it, had also revealed in an interview earlier that he aims to become the longest reigning ROH World Television Champion in history.