  Current Champion Reportedly Set for Long Hiatus from AEW Due to Injury

Current Champion Reportedly Set for Long Hiatus from AEW Due to Injury

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 21, 2025 15:54 GMT
The star is a former AEW Trios Champion [Image from AEW
The star is a former AEW Trios Champion [Image from AEW's Youtube]

A current champion recently announced he's out injured ahead of AEW Forbidden Door, and now new reports have confirmed the star's injury and that he could be set for a lengthy hiatus, which could last at least ten weeks.

We are just three days away from Forbidden Door, and the pay-per-view looks promising with a stacked card. One of the matches on the card originally featured Christian Cage reuniting with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. However, it was revealed during Dynamite this week that Wayne has a broken foot and will be unable to compete in the bout. The returning Luchasauras have since replaced the reigning ROH World Television Champion in the match.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran Dave Meltzer reported that Wayne indeed has a legitimate broken foot and that there is currently no update on when he could return. However, the veteran also mentioned that without surgery, the former AEW Trios Champion could potentially be okay within 10 weeks.

It is worth noting that Wayne got injured during his brief run-in with Cage and Copeland last week and claimed that he was robbed of a chance to compete at Forbidden Door.

AEW Star Nick Wayne Recently Celebrated a Major Milestone

Nick Wayne is the youngest wrestler to hold the ROH World Television Championship. However, the 20-year-old reached another significant milestone last month. The Prodigy, who defeated Komander to win the title a few months ago, took to X to share that he had completed 100 days as ROH World Television Champion. That number has since increased beyond 120 days, making his reign longer than 4 months.

Nick Wayne, who has defended his title on multiple occasions since winning it, had also revealed in an interview earlier that he aims to become the longest reigning ROH World Television Champion in history.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
