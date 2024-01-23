Current champion unlikely to show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 - Reports

A top free agent rumored to have big interest from both WWE and AEW is unlikely to be part of this year's Royal Rumble despite ongoing speculation. The star being discussed is Japanese phenom Kazuchika Okada.

Recently, New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed The Rainmaker's departure from the promotion. In NJPW's statement, it can seen that Okada will be a free agent after January 31, 2024. However, this year's Royal Rumble will be held on January 27.

It's been reported that AEW has the advantage in potentially signing Okada after his departure, as he's worked with AEW several times before and is friends with some of its top stars. However, it's also been revealed that The Rainmaker has long dreamed of competing at WrestleMania.

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is likely ineligible for a Royal Rumble debut, as Okada will still be bound by NJPW on the day of the event. The report also notes that Okada has commitments even after January 31, which could push back any potential WWE signing.

Despite departing the company, Kazuchika Okada is still the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion alongside NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii.

Kazuchika Okada bids farewell to NJPW amid interest from WWE and AEW

The Rainmaker wrestled his last match for Japan's largest promotion on January 21. He teamed up with other members of CHAOS in a losing effort against TMDK.

Following his final match, the 36-year-old star thanked the company and the fans for supporting him throughout his legendary tenure.

"I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching," Kazuchika Okada said.

It will be interesting to see whether Okada will join WWE in the future.

