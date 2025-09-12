  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All Out 2025
  • Death Riders set to challenge for top championship at AEW All Out 2025- Reports

Death Riders set to challenge for top championship at AEW All Out 2025- Reports

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders [Image via Marina Shafir's Instagram]

The Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling since their formation last year. While they suffered a huge hit when Jon Moxley lost his AEW World Championship, the faction has once again started to regain its dominance. Now, as per some recent reports, they are set to challenge for a major championship at the next big AEW pay-per-view, All Out.

Ad

AEW All Out is shaping up to be a huge pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling this year. Since it is set to go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza, which will take place later on the same day, Tony Khan is pulling out all stops to make it a must-see. Recent reports suggest that Jon Moxley's faction is expected to battle The Opps at the Toronto spectacle later this month.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new Death Riders' member Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta are likely to go up against Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Trios Championship at All Out. This is due to the ongoing story progression between the two factions on AEW TV recently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On this week's episode of Dynamite, The Opps teamed up with Brodido to face Death Riders and Young Bucks. While Samoa Joe and Co. were unsuccessful in picking up the win, this match has added fuel to the current feud between them and Jon Moxley's faction.

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

The Death Riders got a new member on AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders have been thriving as of late in All Elite Wrestling. The faction had been eyeing new members over the past few months. And this week on Dynamite, a top AEW star picked up the offer and turned heel to join the villainous group.

Ad

Daniel Garcia joined the Death Riders this week on Dynamite. Ahead of their 'Coffin Match' at All Out, Darby Allin attacked Jon Moxley. However, a mysterious figure in a hoodie attacked Allin from behind to save Mox. Later, it was revealed to be Garcia, who has been at loggerheads with The Purveyor of Violence for months.

Moxley has been targeting Garcia for the past month to recruit him to his faction. The Dragon Slayer has faced Moxley multiple times in AEW. However, he failed to defeat the former AEW World Champion. With that said, Garcia is now finally in Mox's group. Only time will tell how things will unfold for him from here on.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications