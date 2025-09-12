Death Riders set to challenge for top championship at AEW All Out 2025- Reports

The Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling since their formation last year. While they suffered a huge hit when Jon Moxley lost his AEW World Championship, the faction has once again started to regain its dominance. Now, as per some recent reports, they are set to challenge for a major championship at the next big AEW pay-per-view, All Out.AEW All Out is shaping up to be a huge pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling this year. Since it is set to go head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza, which will take place later on the same day, Tony Khan is pulling out all stops to make it a must-see. Recent reports suggest that Jon Moxley's faction is expected to battle The Opps at the Toronto spectacle later this month.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new Death Riders' member Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli &amp; Wheeler Yuta are likely to go up against Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW World Trios Championship at All Out. This is due to the ongoing story progression between the two factions on AEW TV recently.On this week's episode of Dynamite, The Opps teamed up with Brodido to face Death Riders and Young Bucks. While Samoa Joe and Co. were unsuccessful in picking up the win, this match has added fuel to the current feud between them and Jon Moxley's faction.The Death Riders got a new member on AEW DynamiteThe Death Riders have been thriving as of late in All Elite Wrestling. The faction had been eyeing new members over the past few months. And this week on Dynamite, a top AEW star picked up the offer and turned heel to join the villainous group.Daniel Garcia joined the Death Riders this week on Dynamite. Ahead of their 'Coffin Match' at All Out, Darby Allin attacked Jon Moxley. However, a mysterious figure in a hoodie attacked Allin from behind to save Mox. Later, it was revealed to be Garcia, who has been at loggerheads with The Purveyor of Violence for months.Moxley has been targeting Garcia for the past month to recruit him to his faction. The Dragon Slayer has faced Moxley multiple times in AEW. However, he failed to defeat the former AEW World Champion. With that said, Garcia is now finally in Mox's group. Only time will tell how things will unfold for him from here on.