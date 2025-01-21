  • home icon
  Details of pitches made for 38-year WWE veteran working backstage in AEW [Reports]

Details of pitches made for 38-year WWE veteran working backstage in AEW [Reports]

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Jan 21, 2025 22:01 GMT
AEW has several legendary stars on the roster
AEW has several legendary stars on the roster (Image credit: AEW's official YouTube channel)

AEW employs a veritable army of wrestling veterans in different roles backstage. New details have just emerged regarding a popular former WWE announcer who has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion for a couple of years.

Tony Chimel was associated with WWE for a staggering 38 years before departing the promotion in 2020. The veteran ring announcer was most famous for his "Rated-R Superstar" entrance call for Edge, which fans found funny due to Chimel's voice cracking. The pairing was so popular that Beth Phoenix brought him onstage to introduce her husband during her 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Chimel has worked for AEW in a backstage capacity over the last couple of years. A fan asked Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select whether there were any plans to have him announce Adam Copeland's entrance. Sapp revealed that there have been pitches for him to do so, but as of now, there's no word on whether it's actually planned.

Tony Schiavone reveals that former WCW champion has been working for AEW

Tony Khan has brought in several legends and veterans to help All Elite Wrestling grow, including a few from WCW, such as Tony Schiavone and Scotty Riggs.

Riggs had a short run as WCW World Tag Team Champion alongside Buff Bagwell back in 1995, but his experience in the business stretches far beyond that. Fans hadn't heard much from Scotty in recent years, but Tony Schiavone casually mentioned on a recent edition of What Happened When that he now works for AEW:

"Yeah, behind the scenes Scotty's been with us for, gosh, over six months," Schiavone said. "And I think it's great that Tony [Khan] and Kosha [Irby] and the company gave him a job, let him work for us. Scotty really battled through, as I think most of you guys know if you've watched all the stuff about him on the internet."

Riggs, Chimel, and others have been lending their knowledge and experience to Tony Khan's promotion in backstage roles. Only time will tell whether they're able to help the company reach the next level.

