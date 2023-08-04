Details of a top AEW star reportedly being No. 1 on WWE's "most wanted list"

WWE recently missed out on signing some of the biggest names in AEW, but according to reports, Kenny Omega was one of their most sought-after potential acquisitions.

Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks might be loathed by CM Punk fans after last year, but the men are considered integral to the promotion by many others. Because of this, when rumors broke that they might leave AEW for WWE, many on social media seemed to panic.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while the Stamford-based promotion was interested in The Elite as a whole, Kenny Omega was on top of their "most wanted list."

"No formal offers could have been legally made for months but [Kenny] Omega was No. 1 on the company’s most wanted list," Meltzer claimed.

Dave Meltzer also noted that WWE was not allowed to make any offers to The Elite, since their contracts were only going to expire by November this year. Unfortunately, the Stamford-based promotion might just have missed out on their only chance to snag AEW's EVPs.

The entire faction could have ended up in WWE due to their pact

The Elite's friendship goes beyond just what fans see on screen, as the four men are close in real life as well. However, while some friends are okay with going their separate ways, The Elite will likely never split up and go to separate promotions.

Speaking on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer detailed The Elite's pact to stick together.

“One thing as far as the signing goes [they] had made a pact that they were going to stick together. Whether it would be in WWE or AEW, and they had basically made an agreement that it was going to be a majority rule.” [8:47 - 9:23]

Additionally, Meltzer claimed that the men went back and forth about their ultimate decision, but in the end, The Elite decided to stick it out in AEW. It remains to be seen what their next move in AEW will be, but many still want to see them clash with CM Punk.

