Disappointing update on MJF's role in a much-hyped upcoming movie

MJF will officially be breaking into Hollywood later next month with the release of The Iron Claw biopic. Friedman is set to play the role of Lance Von Erich, and a film critic recently gave some preview spoilers.

The Von Erich wrestling family unfortunately suffered numerous tragedies in only a few short years, and some have even suggested that they were cursed. Naturally, their story was bound to be made into a film someday, and fans will finally get to see a biopic dedicated to them next month.

According to film and TV critic Siddhant Adlakha, MJF's role as Lance Von Erich isn't prominent at all. Adlakha also claims that Friedman is seen in a single shot, and his character isn't any different than the man fans see on AEW television.

"MJF is in exactly one shot in The Iron Claw and he basically plays himself."

Friedman has interestingly become a major babyface over the past few months, and it seems like his persona is starting to bleed into social media. Recently, the star corrected a fan for taking an unwarranted shot at wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn.

Despite his alleged brief on-screen appearance, MJF has a much bigger role in The Iron Claw

Fans will likely be upset to see The Salt of the Earth only make a brief appearance in the movie, but he's recently revealed that he has a much bigger stake in the movie.

After some online criticism, MJF took to X to reveal that he isn't simply acting in The Iron Claw but that he's an executive producer.

"27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin. Proud is an understatement. However, I don’t have time to celebrate. I’m a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and Nov 18th will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let’s go. #Betterthanyou."

Once the movie is released, fans will get an indefinite answer about his role. While it might not be a leading role, this could very well open the window to a jump to Hollywood for The Salt of the Earth.

