Former AEW champion set for imminent WWE arrival - Reports

WWE's roster has been getting stacked with the arrivals of multiple top stars. Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is reportedly heading to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Many AEW names have signed with WWE in the past few years. The latest examples are Rey Fenix, Penta, and Ricky Saints. According to recent reports, former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is seemingly another major name who could be heading to WWE. Mariah has been a lifelong fan of World Wrestling Entertainment, and her arrival in the promotion might happen sooner rather than later.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is aware of Mariah May's potential interest in signing with the promotion after her AEW contract expires.

Ad

Trending

"There has been talk in WWE regarding Mariah May coming in, with it being known by key people in WWE that the belief is that she wants to come in." - WON

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

We will have to wait and see if The Glamour arrives in WWE after her All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

Nick Khan believes more AEW stars will come to WWE

WWE President Nick Khan recently gave an interview during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas. Khan has been leading the promotion in the right direction for the past few years and is eager to sign valuable talent.

Ad

Speaking on The Bill Simmons podcast, Nick Khan acknowledged All Elite Wrestling has talented wrestlers and claimed a lot of those stars could come over to World Wrestling Entertainment after their contracts expire.

“In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers. We’re happy about that. When contractually they are available to be talked to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. And nothing but respect for the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

We will have to wait and see if more All Elite Wrestling talent will be signing with WWE later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More