Former AEW performer could be "headed to WWE" under Triple H's regime - Reports

WWE seems to be one step ahead of AEW at this point, as the promotion is making some serious moves. Another report has recently broken, which yet again points out that Triple H has most likely nabbed former NJPW star Jay White.

Outside of the US, White has made quite the name for himself and up until recently was the leader of The Bullet Club. Since reports began breaking that he'd be parting ways with NJPW, The Switchblade quickly became the hottest free agent in the industry.

Speaking in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Jay White is officially a free agent.

"Jay White is now officially a free agent as of 2/28. While all the circumstances seem to indicate he’s headed to WWE, there has still been no confirmation of that," Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued, noting that his usual sources haven't mentioned anything to him at this stage.

"If he is going to WWE, it’s not something well known within the company by many because multiple people who normally know haven’t heard his name mentioned.”

It was notably also speculated by the Super J-Cast that their sources also claimed that Jay White will likely be headed to WWE.

Jay White recently made a cryptic post amidst rumours of him possibly signing WWE

Naturally, Jay white hasn't made any comments on his future that would suggest debuts in either promotion. However, the star recently took to social media to post an emoji of an hourglass with a question mark, sending fans into a complete frenzy.

Check Switchblade's Tweet below:

While wrestling fans are eagerly waiting for any hints Jay might give, it does seem like fans on social media believe that the reports are true. Some have even suggested that Jay White could make his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Either way, White has a lot of history with stars in both promotions, so fans will have to wait and see which potential storylines he prioritizes in the end.

