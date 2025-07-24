Former AEW star has approached WWE to join the company as a referee - Reports

An update regarding a former AEW star's talks with WWE has just surfaced. It seems that the individual was the one to approach the wrestling juggernaut with the idea of becoming a referee.Yesterday, it was reported that Leyla Hirsch had received a tryout offer from the Stamford-based promotion for a referee role. This brought about mixed reactions from many, as she was a former in-ring competitor for AEW and ROH, and this was a sudden shift.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful now has a follow-up report on the situation. He mentioned that the 'Legit' star was the one to contact WWE about the role. The company then approved the tryout, which will take place imminently.&quot;In an update on this story, those in WWE and close to Hirsch say that she contacted WWE to communicate interest in a referee position. The tryout was then approved and will take place soon,&quot; Sapp posted on X.Leyla Hirsch says AEW told her last-minute about not re-signing herLeyla Hirsch departed from AEW earlier this year, as her contract with the company was not renewed. She spent a total of roughly four years with the promotion and its sister company, ROH.During her appearance on Soul Sessions, she disclosed how AEW told her last-minute that they were not going to re-sign her. Hirsch mentioned that she was unsure exactly how things went behind the scenes, but she had no regrets, as she had done all she could.&quot;The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren't going to re-sign me. I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married. The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets.&quot;It is unclear what her reason will be for a move to a referee position in WWE, but this may be the start of better things to come for her career in a new company.