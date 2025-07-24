  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Former AEW star has approached WWE to join the company as a referee - Reports

Former AEW star has approached WWE to join the company as a referee - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:40 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com]

An update regarding a former AEW star's talks with WWE has just surfaced. It seems that the individual was the one to approach the wrestling juggernaut with the idea of becoming a referee.

Ad

Yesterday, it was reported that Leyla Hirsch had received a tryout offer from the Stamford-based promotion for a referee role. This brought about mixed reactions from many, as she was a former in-ring competitor for AEW and ROH, and this was a sudden shift.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful now has a follow-up report on the situation. He mentioned that the 'Legit' star was the one to contact WWE about the role. The company then approved the tryout, which will take place imminently.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In an update on this story, those in WWE and close to Hirsch say that she contacted WWE to communicate interest in a referee position. The tryout was then approved and will take place soon," Sapp posted on X.
Ad

Leyla Hirsch says AEW told her last-minute about not re-signing her

Leyla Hirsch departed from AEW earlier this year, as her contract with the company was not renewed. She spent a total of roughly four years with the promotion and its sister company, ROH.

During her appearance on Soul Sessions, she disclosed how AEW told her last-minute that they were not going to re-sign her. Hirsch mentioned that she was unsure exactly how things went behind the scenes, but she had no regrets, as she had done all she could.

Ad
"The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren't going to re-sign me. I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married. The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets."
Ad
youtube-cover

It is unclear what her reason will be for a move to a referee position in WWE, but this may be the start of better things to come for her career in a new company.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications