Former AEW World Champion reportedly returning soon

A former AEW World Champion could soon be making a comeback to bolster the ranks in Tony Khan's promotion. As per the latest reports, Kenny Omega could soon return to the company.

Omega made his All Elite Wrestling return along with The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2022 after a two-month hiatus. They battled Death Triangle in a seven-match series for the trios titles and dethroned the champions on the January 11, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

However, The Cleaner hasn't been seen on AEW programming since then, and reports later stated that a visa issue was the reason for his absence.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the visa issue has been cleared and Omega could make an appearance on this week's Dynamite.

However, it was added that his role on the upcoming show hasn't been finalized.

AEW star Kenny Omega recently gave an update on his physical condition

During an interview with ComicBook, The Cleaner said the seven-match series against Death Triangle and his bout against Will Ospreay were physically exhausting.

Omega added that he is getting used to his "new 100%" and it has been a "crashing down to reality moment" for the AEW star.

"After completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, 'Hey, don't go thinking you're 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks [laughs]. This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.' That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me."

It remains to be seen how Kenny Omega handles himself inside the squared circle following his expected return on this week's Dynamite.

