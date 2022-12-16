Former AEW and WWE Superstar will reportedly debut in a major promotion soon

AEW briefly featured the upcoming talent Anthony Greene, who also made a few appearances in WWE 205 Live beforehand. However, according to a recent report, the star might not sign with either promotion.

Anthony Greene has performed in a total of eight matches for AEW, with only two of the bouts being aired on television. Despite being primarily booked as a jobber, the star has a loyal following on social media and the independent circuit.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, Greene will make his debut for IMPACT Wrestling sometime soon. The star recently worked some tapings on December 10th in Florida. However, it's currently unclear whether or not the star will sign with the promotion.

The 29-year-old was signed to WWE from August 2020 until June 2021, where he competed under the name August Grey. Despite his numerous bouts on 205 Live, the star was released during the promotion's 2020/2021 Budget Cuts.

Outside of AEW and WWE, Greene has competed on the Independent Circuit and made appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH, Black Label Pro, Limitless, and ACTION Wrestling.

Former ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham will also sign with IMPACT Wrestling after his dealings with AEW fell through

Jonathan Gresham reportedly had a nasty shouting match against Tony Khan shortly before dropping the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli. Since then, the star has appeared on the Independent Circuit as well as GCW.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow 43 seconds of 17 year old wrestling prodigy Nick Wayne & Jonathan Gresham being GOOD as F*CK - GCW Shooting Star (09.23.2022) 43 seconds of 17 year old wrestling prodigy Nick Wayne & Jonathan Gresham being GOOD as F*CK - GCW Shooting Star (09.23.2022) https://t.co/1mU2Ek2dR1

As announced by IMPACT Wrestling, Jonathan Gresham will not only appear in the promotion but has also signed a deal with them. Unfortunately, it seems that All Elite Wrestling has missed out on repairing its relationship with the ROH alumnus.

Gresham has many fans and has often been favorably ranked by PWI, which could mean that the star will end up drawing viewership to the promotion. Only time will tell whether or not The Octopus will become a main event star in IMPACT Wrestling.

