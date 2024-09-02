Former champion close to blockbuster return; he last wrestled for AEW in January - Reports

A former champion is close to making his blockbuster return. He hasn't wrested in AEW since January this year.

El Hijo Del Vikingo is one of the most entertaining Mexican wrestlers in the world. After entertaining fans in Mexico for several years, El Hijo started competing in AEW, especially on Collision. He has already competed against some of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based company.

However, the former champion's last match in All Elite Wrestling came in January of this year. Since then, he hasn't wrestled for Tony Khan's promotion. In fact, he hasn't wrestled for any promotion since February, with his last match taking place at AULL Rencor Extremo against Negocio Traumado.

Trending

PWInsider is now reporting that the Mexican star is taking bookings in the United States again which means that he is close to making his in-ring return.

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff believes that Tony Khan should pass AEW's creative control to Jennifer Pepperman

AEW has not had the best year in terms of numbers. The company has failed to sell out arenas for its weekly shows and even audience numbers and ratings are down. In fact, the promotion recorded its lowest viewership in history a few months ago. Hence, Eric Bischoff believes it is time for a change.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that Tony Khan should pass over the creative control of the company to Jennifer Pepperman.

"It's just a matter of time before Tony is going to have to make a change. He's got unlimited financial resources. That's a big part of it. But he's got the human resources right there under his nose — Jen Pepperman. If he gets that renewal, and it's the same product that continues to lose [its] audience, it's just a matter of time. He's got Jen. If I was Tony, I would sit down with Jen Pepperman today, before the sun goes down, and say, 'Jen, I want you to build the new AEW creative system.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will be able to increase viewership and ratings in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback