Former champion heading to WWE; may have agreed to a "non-disparagement" clause to get out of AEW [Reports]

Latest reports suggest a former champion in AEW, who is rumored to soon join WWE, may have agreed to a ''non-disparagement'' clause to leave Tony Khan's promotion. The star was recently granted his release.

Former International Champion Rey Fenix has been released from AEW after being off TV for months. The luchador has been removed from the company's roster. According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Fenix is now a free agent and is expected to imminently join WWE. Furthermore, the Stamford-based company has reportedly started preparing Fenix's merchandise already.

The report also stated that the 34-year-old's deal was extended when it came to light that he and Penta were negotiating with the Stamford-based promotion last year. Later, Rey Fenix took several shots at AEW via social media, claiming that he was subjected to inhumane treatment during his stint with the company. However, he later deleted those comments. The report claimed that Fenix likely agreed to a ''non-disparagement'' clause in order to get his release from Tony Khan.

Moreover, it was also reported that Tony Khan's promotion was considering releasing Rey before he made some derogatory comments against the company. Fenix, Penta, and PAC were reportedly expected to win the AEW World Trios Title before The Lucha Brothers' contract issues came up.

The report concluded by stating that people in the Stamford-based company expect Fenix to be there, and he is likely to join the main roster directly and reunite with his brother, Penta.

WWE could have WrestleMania plans for former AEW star

While Rey Fenix has yet to sign with WWE, a recent report claimed that the Stamford-based promotion could put him on the WrestleMania 41 card.

A recent report from Wrestlevotes stated that Fenix could join the Sports Entertainment juggernaut sooner rather than later. The report also claimed that it wouldn't be surprising if Rey ended up being on the WrestleMania 41 card.

However, the report concluded by saying there's no exact timeline in place for Fenix's WWE debut. Fans will have to wait and see when the luchador ends up reuniting with Penta.

