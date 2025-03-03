WWE could have plans for Rey Fenix at WrestleMania - Reports

WWE may be planning on having Rey Fenix be a part of WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fenix is the brother of RAW star Penta in real life.

Penta departed All Elite Wrestling in November 2024 and has since debuted on RAW. Fenix had injury time added to his deal but has reportedly become a free agent today. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, Fenix could be debuting for the company "sooner rather than later", and the promotion may have plans for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 41 next month.

"Spoke with a WWE source regarding the Rey Fenix news making the rounds. With him being free and clear, the expectation backstage is that he joins WWE sooner rather than later. Source added they wouldn’t be surprised if Fenix ends up on the WM card but noted there’s no exact timeline in place," wrote WrestleVotes.

Fenix and Penta were known as the Lucha Bros in AEW, and the duo were popular in the promotion. The 34-year-old was distraught after having injury time added to his contract but has finally become a free agent.

WrestleVotes shares WWE's reaction to Rey Fenix's public criticisms of AEW

WrestleVotes recently discussed the backstage reaction in the company to Rey Fenix publicly criticizing All Elite Wrestling during his contract issue with the promotion.

Speaking on an edition of Live Q&A, available via Backstage Pass, the wrestling insider noted that the company was surprised to see the veteran tweet about his issues with AEW. WrestleVotes noted that the company would likely still sign him, but his behavior raised some eyebrows backstage.

"Hearing that there were those in the WWE that were surprised [yesterday] with Rey Fenix's tweets. Not to say that they are not interested anymore, I'm sure that didn't change. But there was [sic] some eyebrows raised over those tweets, especially if you're going to put that out publicly."

Penta competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match last month but was eliminated by Finn Balor. It will be fascinating to see if Fenix signs with the promotion ahead of WrestleMania 41.

