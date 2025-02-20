Former World Champion backstage for AEW Dynamite - Reports

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 20, 2025 01:08 GMT
AEW Dynamite this week airs from Phoenix, Arizona
AEW Dynamite this week airs from Phoenix, Arizona [Image Credits: AEW's website]

A former AEW World Champion was reportedly backstage for this week's episode of Dynamite. The individual in question, Bryan Danielson, concluded his decorated full-time wrestling career last year.

The February 19 edition of AEW Dynamite will air from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Several important matches and segments have already been announced and foreshadowed for the show, which is leading up to the company's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution 2025. The episode will likely feature the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders after their victory at Grand Slam Australia.

Moxley won the belt last year at WrestleDream 2024 by dethroning Bryan Danielson, which marked the end of his full-time in-ring career. He then injured Danielson's neck with the help of his teammates. Since then, The American Dragon has not been seen on All Elite programming, although he did make an appearance at an event last year to promote ticket sales for All In Texas.

According to the latest report from PWInsider, the 43-year-old was backstage for this week's episode of Dynamite, just as he was at Maximum Carnage last month.

Reports suggest that Danielson may be working with All Elite Wrestling in some backstage role despite his recent retirement. However, it remains to be seen if a return to the squared circle is out of the question.

Edited by Neda Ali
