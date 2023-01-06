Former WWE Champion had heavy involvement in Samoa Joe's title loss during AEW Dynamite - Reports

According to recent reports, Samoa Joe's TNT title loss during AEW Dynamite had some backstage involvement from Jon Moxley.

Samoa Joe was the TNT Champion after he captured the title from Wardlow at AEW Full Gear. He defended the title against both Darby Allin and Wardlow, both former holders, successfully throughout December. Allin was challenging for the belt during this week's Dynamite, looking to get revenge for his stoppage loss just last month.

The hometown hero did just that as he scored the pinfall victory and won the title, earning his second reign with the strap in his hometown of Seattle.

According to Fightful Select, Jon Moxley and Sonjay Dutt were handling coaching and production responsibilities for the main event. Moxley was outlined as taking on a position of responsibility when it was announced he had signed a new deal with the company last year. So a main event title bout can be considered a significant feather in his cap.

Both Sonjay and Moxley also worked active roles on-screen during the show. The former joined Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at ringside while Moxley furthered his feud with Hangman Page in an intense promo segment.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up once again during AEW Rampage

For the first time since May last year, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will team up with one another against Top Flight during this week's AEW Rampage.

It somewhat answers the questions looming over Bryan's status with the Blackpool Combat Club after he took the side of William Regal following his betrayal of Moxley at Full Gear.

Interestingly, the last time Mox and Bryan teamed together was against Dante Martin and Matt Sydal on Rampage. Dante will be hoping for better luck alongside his brother Darius as he and Sydal lost last year.

