Former WWE Champion held talks with Triple H - Reports (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion and current AEW star reportedly held talks with Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion. This is according to Vince Russo, a former WWE writer and wrestling veteran.

CM Punk's backstage visit to Monday Night RAW captured headlines around the wrestling world. The exact reason for his visit is still unknown. However, some reports have indicated that The Second City Saint briefly interacted with Triple H, while other reports have refuted this.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo said that he has it on good authority that the two did, in fact, speak to one another.

"I heard that they actually did [talk]. [...] I actually heard that they actually had a short conversation." [06:20 - 06:40]

The contents of their conversation remain a mystery. However, some believe that CM Punk might have been angling for a move back to WWE amid his AEW absence.

CM Punk spoke to another WWE star during his visit

One of the major reasons for CM Punk's recent visit to RAW was to reportedly make amends with The Miz, who he has had real-life heat with for years. The two spent time together in the world's largest wrestling promotion prior to Punk's release from the company in 2014.

The Straight-Edge Superstar has previously stated that The A-Lister was difficult to work with and that The Miz tended to prioritize his personal brand over his in-ring performances.

However, the tension between the two seems to have eased as they reportedly cleared the air during Punk's recent RAW visit. Whether this will lead to the two once again working together down the line remains to be seen.

CM Punk is expected to return to AEW imminently, whereas The Miz will continue on SmackDown after changing brands during the recent draft.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes