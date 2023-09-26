Former WWE star not getting booked in AEW due to backstage heat; last seen 340-plus days ago - Reports

AEW's infamous backstage issues have led to many well-publicized brawls between stars. Serena Deeb hasn't been seen in nearly a year, and reports now claim she could have some heat with the locker room.

Deeb's last televised match was shockingly during 2022's AEW Dynamite three-Year Anniversary show. Many fans had hoped to see her return by now, especially when CM Punk was still the face of Collision, because of their history together.

According to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Serena Deeb might have backstage heat in the locker room. According to Meltzer, he's never received a definite answer from his sources, which Alvarez also confirmed.

“I haven't gotten an answer either. But like something happened, there was some sort of heat over something. So whatever it was, I mean, she's just she's not being used. So. There you go. I don't know if she is officially on the roster,” Alvarez said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer additionally added that he hasn't heard Deeb's name from his sources for a long time either, which paints an ominous picture of her future in the promotion. Sadly, this Wrestling Observer report echoes the same claims made in January 2023, where it was also noted that her name is not mentioned at all.

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli wants Serena Deeb to be the first female member of The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club has dominated All Elite Wrestling's roster for months, and many consider them to be one of the top factions. However, while some think Jamie Hayter should be the first female member, Castagnoli disagrees.

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Claudio Castagnoli named Serena Deeb as the person he believes should be the first female member of the faction.

"I would pick Serena Deeb. I think she'd be a good fit for Blackpool Combat Club." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Could Deeb instead return to All Elite Wrestling later this year in order to realize Claudio's pick? Only time will tell, but as of the writing of this article, Serena Deeb is still signed to the promotion and could ultimately return despite any alleged backstage issues.