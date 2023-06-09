Major update on top veteran's extended absence from AEW

AEW has lately been bereft of the valuable presence of a major female veteran. The lady in question is none other than Serena Deeb, who has been on a mystery hiatus for more than seven months.

The former WWE star, regardless of gender, is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. The 36-year-old has cemented her legacy by competing globally for the last 18 years.

With vast experience on her resume, "The Professor of Professional Wrestling" even performed coaching duties at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, from 2018-1020. She even briefly undertook the coach and producer roles in AEWin 2021 when she was sidelined with a knee injury.

The former NWA Women's Champion hasn't been seen on AEW programming since October 2022. Her last noteworthy appearance on Dynamite was in a losing cause against Hikaru Shida in the TBS women's championship tournament.

As per a Fightful Select report, Serena Deeb has neither been backstage at recent shows nor has her name popped up in the creative department:

"For those asking about Serena Deeb, we haven’t heard an update of late on her status, though we’re constantly asking. She has not been around backstage, and those that we speak with say they haven’t heard of her being brought up creatively."

crash and burn holly @gifapalooza in one of fallon henley's last aew matches before joining nxt, she was mercilessly picked apart by serena deeb in one of fallon henley's last aew matches before joining nxt, she was mercilessly picked apart by serena deeb https://t.co/rNDwPnopyE

There has been no official word on the clouded hiatus so far by either Deeb or by All Elite Wrestling.

Serena Deeb could return to AEW alongside CM Punk at Collision

CM Punk and Serena Deeb have known each other for a long time. From Ohio Valley Wrestling to being paired up during the "Straight Edge Society" faction, the two wrestlers share a long history.

In a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer mentioned that All Elite Wrestling is planning a big debut or return for the upcoming Collision event:

"The show, believed to be called AEW Collision, as noted last week, is expected to debut on 6/17 with a show from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, from the United Center in Chicago, which would also be the return of C.M. Punk along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return," said Meltzer.

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬🫀 @Hamza_Bitw CM Punk. Luke Gallows. Serena Deeb

Straight Edge Society 2009 CM Punk. Luke Gallows. Serena DeebStraight Edge Society 2009 https://t.co/KPE2G42Hiz

The Second City Saint would register his highly-awaited return to the promotion at this event. Many believe that their long history could factor in well for a sensible storyline. There have been rumors of Deeb joining forces with Punk, based on the heelish grounds of mutual disgust towards the company management.

It will be interesting to see if Serena Deeb indeed reunites with her former Straight Edge Society leader on AEW Collision.

