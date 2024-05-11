Former WWE star's AEW future looks uncertain - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Miro (Rusev) is currently out of action from AEW and recent reports have provided an update on his status.

At the AEW Worlds End PPV event in December 2023, Miro faced Andrade El Idolo and successfully defeated the WWE Superstar. However, the match ended up being the former TNT Champion's final outing on All Elite Wrestling Television. Miro's return was announced for the Meat Madness match at Revolution, but he was quickly pulled out of the event due to an undisclosed issue.

Speaking on Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Miro was still injured as of the Revolution PPV event, and the promotion hoped that the latter would be back in action in three months.

“Miro, he is still sidelined. They were hoping he would only be out for two-to-three months, but that wasn’t the case. I don’t know if he’s still injured, but as of AEW Revolution, he was,'' he said.

Miro reveals he loves the freedom in AEW

Former TNT Champion Miro left WWE in 2020 and made his way to All Elite Wrestling. The Bulgarian Brute was booked as a dominant star and went on to have a great TNT Championship reign. However, he fell victim to bad booking and barely competed in any matches in 2023.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Miro stated that he loved the freedom of working for All Elite Wrestling as he could have matches with wrestlers having different styles.

“I love the freedom of styles that we have, right? We have people from Mexico, from Japan, from Bulgaria, and from England . You just come in, and bring your style and fight the way you want to, which I really [wanted]. What brought me to this company in the first place is the freedom that you get,” said Miro. [2:42 - 3:00]

Miro is currently out with an injury. Many have wanted the former champion to leave All Elite Wrestling, so he could return to the Triple H-led WWE, which is different from his previous stint under Vince McMahon's leadership.