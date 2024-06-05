Former WWE star's AEW future looks uncertain - Reports

The AEW roster features a good mix of former WWE Superstars and experienced veterans, rising stars from the indies, and the AEW Originals, among others. The company also keeps working relationships with several international stars, and now new details are being revealed on the status of a recent return.

Lio Rush signed with All Elite Wrestling in May 2021, one year after his WWE run ended. Rush was a surprise entrant in the Double Or Nothing Casino Battle Royale, but he then announced his retirement. However, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion then disclosed that he had signed an NJPW contract, despite Tony Khan's offer.

The saga continued that September, as Rush officially joined the company. His Dynamite debut came six weeks later, as he and Dante Martin beat Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty, then The Acclaimed the following week. Rush worked Dynamite and Dark in December, but then in January 2022 announced that his AEW deal would be expiring the following month. His recent return came as another surprise.

The Man Of The Hour made another shocking All Elite return in late May for the Casino Gauntlet won by Will Ospreay, then he was defeated by Roderick Strong on Collision last weekend. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rush may not be done with AEW.

Sources claim that All Elite officials have remained open to the idea of working with Rush. However, despite fan rumors and speculation, nothing is definite between AEW and Rush for the near future. His return in late May had been planned for at least one week.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present the 2024 Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 30 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Mina Shirakawa will make her All Elite return at Forbidden Door. Shirakawa is one-third of the current Artist of Stardom Champions, with Maika and Xena. The 36-year-old has accepted a challenge issued by Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Below is the current line-up for Forbidden Door:

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Mina Shirakawa

Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. participants TBD

Konosuke Takeshita vs. participants TBD World Champion Swerve Strickland defends vs. Will Ospreay

Mina's All Elite debut came as a win over Anna Jay on Dynamite in late April. She also worked two ROH TV matches this spring, including a win over Jay. Shirakawa previously worked with Storm's sidekick, Mariah May, in Stardom. They held the Goddesses of Stardom Championship as Rose Gold.

