Former WWE star set for massive AEW return - Reports 

A former WWE star is finally nearing his much-anticipated return to AEW after months of absence. The performer in question is PAC, who last wrestled for All Elite Wrestling back in July, after which he was ruled out due to an injury.

PAC is one of AEW's most beloved and gifted stars, with his in-ring and character work being highly appreciated by the promotion's fanbase. The former WWE star's return was recently teased by his Death Triangle stablemate, Penta El Zero Miedo, who said the 37-year-old was gearing up for his comeback.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is also reporting that the former AEW International Champion's return is only a matter of time. It's safe to say PAC hasn't become the top star fans intended for him to become in Tony Khan's promotion. However, once he's cleared to return, there's a chance he could finally be pushed as a main event-level performer in the company.

Could PAC challenge Orange Cassidy upon his AEW return?

It's no secret that Orange Cassidy has been a revelation as International Champion. He consistently puts up memorable matches against any competitor pitted against him. Cassidy's sensational run arguably began back in February 2022 when he defeated PAC, the then International Champion.

It would make sense for PAC to return and set his sights on Orange Cassidy's title and avenge his previous loss. Moreover, considering just how great their first match was, the two could bring the house down if they meet again in the ring.

For now, Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong is eying the International Championship, going by his recent social media activity.

What's your favorite moment of PAC's All Elite Wrestling career? Do you see him being pushed upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

