A former WWE Superstar who recently made their AEW debut has reportedly been in talks with his new employers for quite some time.

The wrestling world was left in shock when Roderick Strong came to help Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, and Bandido on the April 26th edition of Dynamite as they were being beaten down by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Strong's appearance came so far out of the blue that he was still listed on WWE's roster page when he showed up on Dynamite. However, he has since been moved to the alumni section following the announcement that he has signed a full-time deal with AEW.

What's even more surprising is that this surprise was kept under wraps for so long, given the recent report from PWInsider. The report stated that the former NXT North American Champion had been in talks with All Elite Wrestling for some time.

The report also stated that Strong's WWE contract expired back in November 2022, but due to the fact that he was on the NXT brand and let his contract run out, it wasn't reported by any major outlets.

PWInsider rounded off the report by saying that Strong hasn't been active in recent months due to feeling banged up and wanting to get into shape before the next stage of his career.

Roderick Strong will make his in-ring debut for AEW this week on Dynamite

Fans won't have to wait too long before they see Roderick Strong in action, as he is set to make his in-ring debut for AEW this Wednesday in a huge eight-man tag team match.

Strong will team up with Adam Cole, Bandido, and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Strong hasn't wrestled since August 2022 and has only crossed paths with Adam Cole when it comes to the other participants in the match, but given his pedigree as a former ROH and PWG World Champion, he will feel right at home in All Elite Wrestling.

