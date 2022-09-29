Further details on MJF's absence from AEW and contract status - Reports

A new report has detailed the time MJF spent away from AEW following his post-Double or Nothing promo and his supposed new contract with the promotion.

Just days following his loss to Wardlow at AEW Double or Nothing, MJF demanded to be fired and exclaimed that Tony Khan was a "f**king mark." The Long-Islander remained absent for the following months, with no sign of when he would make his return. He did so at All Out, confronting newly crowned world champion CM Punk to close the show.

Fightful Select has now reported on the situation, corroborating that he had remained out of the public eye in the ways he has described during in-character interviews. It's also said that certain locker room members found out about his return as All Out drew near.

MJF supposedly remained in town following his Dynamite 'walk-out' in LA, participating in meetings for Hollywood-related projects. He was seen at Disney once this summer, as he has described. It was further reported that he filmed something with Impractical Jokers.

Fightful further reports that it has yet to be confirmed whether or not MJF received a new contract, extension, or amendment to his deal. It was, however, said to have been implied that he was in a more "favorable situation financially."

Furthermore, Fightful's Will Washington was said to have learned that contacts within Warner Bros. Discovery indicated that several were happy with his return.

MJF can challenge for the AEW World Championship whenever he wants

MJF returned to AEW with a bang as he won the Poker Chip in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

With the Poker Chip contract, he is now guaranteed to have a future shot at the world title. Furthermore, it has been explained that this title shot works very similarly to Money in the Bank as it can be cashed in at any time without the champion being informed prior.

He has since kept an eye on the world title, spectating the Dynamite: Grand Slam clash between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley for the vacant world title and the latter after he became the new champion. Fans will have to wait and see when and where he decides to challenge for the top prize in AEW.

