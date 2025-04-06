Game-changing title changes reportedly expected at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV has been stacked with top-quality matchups. According to some reports, fans might witness a few shocking title changes at the pay-per-view later tonight.

The show is stacked with multiple championship matches as the AEW World Championship, TNT Title, International Title, ROH World Championship, and more will all be on the line at Dynasty.

The fans should expect some major title changes as the final betting tips for the PPV event have been revealed, which could shake up the All Elite Wrestling landscape. According to online sources, Adam Cole is tipped to defeat Daniel Garcia to become the new TNT Champion. Jon Moxley could also be losing the title to Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW Dynasty.

International Champion Kenny Omega favored over Ricochet and Mike Bailey

Women's World Champion Toni Storm favored over Megan Bayne

World Trios Champions Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac & Wheeler Yuta) favored over Rated FTR (Cope, Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho favored over Bandido

World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) favored over The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarterfinal: Will Ospreay favored over Kevin Knight

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Mercedes Mone favored over Julia Hart

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia favored over Adam Cole

World Champion Jon Moxley favored over Swerve Strickland

The fans can expect some extreme spots at AEW Dynasty

All Elite Wrestling fans were witness to some brutal spots recently on their regular weekly episodes of Dynamite. While many bashed the promotion for overdoing the spots, the AEW President Honcho Tony Khan seems to be behind the idea of putting these dangerous spots on television.

During the AEW Dynasty media call, Tony Khan claimed many fans enjoy the hardcore matches from the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he will keep on booking those matches for the fans.

The fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the fans at the Dynasty PPV this week.

