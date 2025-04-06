Swerve Strickland to dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty after unexpected help from top star? Exploring the possibility

Tomorrow night at the Dynasty pay-per-view, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland. Could the challenger find an unexpected ally to help him finally dethrone Moxley?

'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve are bitter rivals, and their rivalry has sent waves across the wrestling world, as this went to another level of personal. It has been a while since their feud concluded, but the two have had several interactions in the promotion.

The most recent was a few days ago on AEW Dynamite, when Swerve Strickland ran into Hangman while searching for Jon Moxley. Page brought up once more how he was willing to do anything to ensure Swerve would never win the world title. Swerve urged him to let go of the past, admitting that he was wrong and deserved everything that happened to him.

This may be all that Hangman has been asking for and could open an unexpected partnership between the two. If The Death Riders get involved tomorrow night, Page might come out to even the odds and help his former rival win the title. He may also do this for his own agenda, as he is competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The two could cross paths in the future.

How can 'Hangman' Adam Page get an AEW World Title shot?

Hangman is one of eight competitors entered in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Last year, he emerged as the wildcard and made it to the finals, only to lose to Bryan Danielson. He fell short of a chance to face Swerve at All In.

This year, he could look to right all wrongs and finally win the tournament. He is set to take on this year's wild card in the opening round of the cup, and after this match, he will be just two wins away from a shot at the World Title at All In.

The rest of the bracket was revealed a few days ago on Dynamite.

If Swerve Strickland wins back his title tomorrow night, all that would need to happen is 'Hangman' Adam Page winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. This could set up a highly awaited rematch, with the AEW World Title on the line.

Hangman has Swerve's number, as he won their last bout. A matchup between them may benefit him instead of him going to war with The Death Riders on his own.

