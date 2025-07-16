Great news for Tony Khan and AEW [Reports]

AEW All In 2025 was a massive success. Fans from all over the globe attended it, and it has received an amazing reception. The pay-per-view featured twelve matches, and almost all of them delivered. In its main event, "Hangman" Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Many believe that All In 2025 was All Elite Wrestling's best show to date. Interestingly, on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, it was revealed that several names in the company are pleased with the pay-per-view. Furthermore, there is a feeling among them that the company has “turned things around.”

Congratulations to Tony Khan and his team for this amazing achievement. Hopefully, this momentum will continue, and All In 2026 will be an even bigger event.

AEW All In 2025 results

AEW All In 2025 featured multiple title matches. While Hangman defeated Moxley and became the new world champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm retained the women's world title against Mercedes Mone.

Here are the results for the main show:

Unified Championship Match: Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada def. International Champion Kenny Omega

World Championship Match: "Hangman" Adam Page def. Jon Moxley

World Trios Championship Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) def. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd

Men’s Casino Gauntlet: MJF won

TNT Championship Four-Way Match: Dustin Rhodes def. Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher & Sammy Guevara

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay def. The Young Bucks with EVP titles on the line

Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Athena wins

World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) def. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)

Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm def. Mercedes Mone

All In 2025 took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

