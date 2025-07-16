4 AEW stars who could disappear from TV after All In 2025

AEW All In 2025 managed to meet the expectations of fans, with multiple matches succeeding in delivering. However, it took a lot of toll on the performers, as they gave it their all for the company's biggest show of the year.

Following is the list of top talents who may disappear for some weeks after their appearance at All In Texas:

#4. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega battled Kazuchika Okada at All In for the AEW Unified Championship. After putting on multiple classics during their time in Japan, Okada and Omega yet again put on an exceptional match, thanks to their amazing chemistry.

In a shocking end, The Rainmaker managed to defeat The Cleaner with a little help from Don Callis. Following his defeat in Texas, Tony Khan might not have any creative ideas lined up for Kenny Omega. This could lead to The Best Bout Machine being off TV for some weeks.

#3. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on The Young Bucks in an epic tag team encounter at All In Texas. Swerve and Ospreay managed to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, leading to the heels being stripped of their EVP titles. Ospreay also interfered during the main event AEW World Championship match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley.

However, The Death Riders, alongside Gabe Kidd, brutalized The Aerial Assassin at ringside, and he had to be taken out on a stretcher. Hence, Ospreay may not appear on TV for a few weeks to sell his kayfabe injury.

#2. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps defended their AEW World Trios Championship against Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd at All In. The Opps managed to retain the title in the opening match of the show.

Following the match, The Samoan Submission Machine was ambushed by the heels. Claudio Castagnoli targeted Joe's neck with a steel chair to take him out of the equation. As a result, the former world champion couldn't show up during the main event.

Media reports suggest that this was done to write off Samoa Joe from television, as the veteran has some commitments lined up outside the company in the coming weeks.

#1. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

At All In Texas, Mercedes Mone suffered her first pinfall loss since making her AEW debut last year. The CEO challenged "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. After a terrific back-and-forth encounter, Toni managed to defeat Mercedes after nailing a Storm Zero from the top rope.

It will not be easy for Mercedes to deal with her first pinfall defeat after dominating the women's division for over a year. Therefore, the current TBS Champion could take some time off from TV to recapture her focus.

