Hint at AEW possibly launching another show - Reports

AEW could be preparing to launch yet another wrestling show after they introduced Collision last year.

The Jacksonville-based promotion started their TV journey with their flagship show, Dynamite. However, in 2021, the company introduced the fans to AEW Rampage, which also saw the debut of CM Punk in its first-ever episode. In June of 2023, Tony Khan made another blockbuster announcement and introduced the fans to Collision, which has been one of the top shows for the company alongside Dynamite.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the company filed the trademark for AEW: DYNASTY on February 22, 2024.

"AEW: DYNASTY™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Konnan believes Matt Riddle turned down Tony Khan's offer to join AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the recently released WWE star Matt Riddle. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was released by the WWE in September 2023 along with many other stars like Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, and more.

Riddle's no-compete clause ended in December, and he has competed in many companies since then, like MLW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Original Bro has also expressed his desire to sign with TNA.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke on Riddle wanting to join TNA and addressed the possibility of The Original Bro rejecting an offer from AEW CEO Tony Khan:

"Well, I would assume Tony [Khan], who's picked up just about every talent out there, would have talked to him [Riddle]. ... So, I would assume he talked to him because he's charismatic, he's good on the mic, and he's a great wrestler. Like... what else do you need, right? And he's got that UFC pedigree. So, you would think he'd talk to him. This is what I think... I think a lot of wrestlers talk to each other, they're like, 'Yo, what's up in AEW? You know, blah, blah, blah.' Then he's talking to people in TNA, and they're telling him what's going on there, and he probably wants the creative freedom that TNA affords him," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle, as he is one of the most talented performers in professional wrestling. Riddle is a star we could see return to the WWE one day and finish off his long-overdue storyline with Randy Orton.

Where do you want to see Matt Riddle sign in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.