Huge plans for MJF after AEW return revealed - Reports

Former AEW World Champion MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) made his huge return at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Recent reports have indicated potential creative plans for The Salt of the Earth heading into Forbidden Door.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a heated promo on the All Elite Wrestling locker room, namedropping top stars like Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland, and more. However, the former World Champion was interrupted by Rush. The two exchanged some words, which eventually led to a brawl.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that MJF was expected to face Rush at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

“It looks like they are going with MJF vs. Rush on that show.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Teddy Long believes a feud between MJF and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will happen

Last year, MJF lost the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe before going on hiatus. Amid his absence, Swerve Strickland dethroned Joe and later defended the gold against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing 2024.

Strickland is set to face Will Ospreay for the World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30. However, Teddy Long believes that Friedman will soon challenge the champion for the coveted title.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long heaped praise on MJF for being a great entertainer. He also speculated about The Salt of the Earth's upcoming rivalries.

"Of course, they are gonna do that. [the MJF vs. Swerve feud] Okay? Nothing against MJF, I love him. he's a great guy. He is one of the few guys that (...) he knows how to wrestle, plus he is an entertainer. That's good for him. He don't need no manager, he don't need no mouthpiece, he can do it all for himself, and that's absolutely great. And if I was gonna put it on anybody, MJF would certainly be the guy 'cause he could carry it. But (...) you crowned a guy your champion, you gotta give him TV time." [5:04 onwards]

After their heated exchange on this week's Dynamite, MJF and Rush will likely square off inside the ring soon. It will be interesting to see whether The Salt of the Earth will eventually target Strickland and his title.

