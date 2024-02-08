Huge speculation on if Cody Rhodes will return to AEW after The Rock took his WrestleMania spot - Reports

A certain wrestling journalist has just revealed that despite all the recent events, he was positive that Cody Rhodes would not make a move back to AEW. This would be Dave Meltzer, who answered a fan when asked about the ongoing drama in the wrestling world.

The American Nightmare seemed set to be the man to main event WrestleMania once more this year, and it looked to be in a rematch against Roman Reigns. However, this seemingly suddenly shifted to a feud instead between The Rock and The Tribal Chief. This led to a fan-lead movement within the WWE Universe, with many wanting Rhodes to be the man to face Reigns at The Show of Shows.

A fan on Twitter asked Dave Meltzer if the recent events could be a reason for Cody Rhodes to head back to AEW. He replied with certainty, saying there was no chance this could happen. It remains to be seen how Cody will be booked heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"0%," Meltzer tweeted.

WCW veteran says WWE is grooming Cody Rhodes to be the next John Cena

While others have stated that the #WeWantCody Movement is reminiscent of the Yes! Movement of Daniel Bryan, Disco Inferno compared Cody Rhodes to another top WWE Superstar.

In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran claimed that the American Nightmare was being groomed to be the next John Cena. Aside from being popular in the ring, he could become the face of the company outside the ring and participate in several of the charity and fan events.

"They're grooming the next John Cena. A super over baby face that checks all the boxes and looks great. He does the Make-A-Wish stuff, he does the appearances, he does the media. The John Cena spot. They've gotta replace John Cena!" [1:26 - 1:44]

With the 16-time world champion potentially nearing the end of his career, that would indeed be a reason for the promotion to look for someone to play the role he has done these past decades, and be the face of the company.

