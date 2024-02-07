Pro wrestling legend claims WWE is grooming superstar to be the next John Cena

When looking over WWE's tenure in the 21st century, John Cena is one superstar that is hard to ignore. An individual who was once referred to as the "Face of WWE," Cena is revered by the locker room and the fans. He was the quintessential baby face. A superstar that fans around the world admired and respected. But now, at the age of 46, Cena needs replacing, and one pro wrestling legend believes WWE is already grooming one superstar to take his place.

The superstar in question is Cody Rhodes, and according to the legendary Disco Inferno, he is the one who will replace The Leader of the Cenation. Speaking on the podcast he shares with Konnan, Keepin' It 100 Official, Inferno claimed that Rhodes is going through the same motions that Cena did, whether it's working with Make-A-Wish or playing his role with the media.

"They're grooming the next John Cena. A super over baby face that checks all the boxes and looks great. He does the Make-A-Wish stuff, he does the appearances, he does the media. The John Cena spot. They've gotta replace John Cena!" [1:26 - 1:44]

It certainly is an interesting take from Inferno, who was responding to a fan question about how Rhodes has received the ultimate push since returning to WWE. The fan pointed out that Rhodes has beaten one of WWE's top stars, Seth Rollins, on several occasions, taken out Brock Lesnar, won the Royal Rumble back-to-back, and has never had a clean loss. In other words, the ultimate baby face.

With that in mind, it's understandable why The American Nightmare would draw a comparison to Cena. That said, they are two completely different superstars on their separate paths. But the love the WWE Universe has for them is what makes them so similar.

WWE Universe wants John Cena to return and beat The Rock

John Cena has the love and support of the WWE Universe, but one baby face who now does not is The Rock. The Brahma Bull's return on last week's SmackDown triggered fans, as they realized he might be replacing Cody Rhodes in a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Understandably, this has led to much backlash, with fans getting the hashtag "WeWantCody" trending on social media, and even chanting "Rocky S*cks" on RAW. Now, some fans are even calling upon Cena to return to WWE and face The Rock at WrestleMania, all so that Rhodes can get his spot back.

Cena vs. The Rock 3 would be a match worth watching. But, no matter how hard the fans wish, it is unlikely to happen. They will just have to wait and see what the WrestleMania card has in store.

