"Come back beat The Rock again" - Fans want former WWE Champion to return after Cody Rhodes seemingly gives away his WrestleMania XL spot

WWE's decision to replace Cody Rhodes with The Rock as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania XL has not gone over well with wrestling fans. Some among the WWE Universe want John Cena to return to the squared circle following the recent developments.

Despite a historic Royal Rumble win, The American Nightmare seemingly gave away his spot in the main event of WrestleMania XL on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown as the 38-year-old announced he would not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. He followed it up by introducing The Rock.

The Brahma Bull entered the squared circle and had a much-awaited confrontation with The Tribal Chief as the two Samoans were involved in an intense staredown. WWE later announced that they would once again come face-to-face at the WrestleMania Kickoff event on February 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

John Cena recently shared a picture featuring his former opponents having a staredown during the much-talked-about segment from the blue brand on Instagram.

The post did not sit well with many wrestling fans who were already upset with Cody Rhodes not completing his story at The Show of Shows. Several fans made their disappointment known in the comments section, whereas others demanded The Leader of Cenation make a return to WWE.

The 16x WWE Champion returned for a brief run last year and was involved in a feud against The Bloodline. The 46-year-old's last in-ring appearance was against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, the match did not go well for Cena as he got destroyed by The Bloodline's enforcer.

The Rock sends out a message after potentially replacing Cody Rhodes

Following his confrontation with Roman Reigns, The Rock took to Twitter to break his silence. The People's Champ thanked the fans in attendance and Cody Rhodes for letting him go after Roman Reigns. He ended his tweet with a message to The Head of The Table:

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between The People’s Champ and the people can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you, Birmingham, Alabama. We made magical history in the “magic city.” Thank you, WWE, and thank you, Cody, for the love and the house [dream & soulman]. Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

With The Rock going after Roman Reigns, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL following his Rumble win.

