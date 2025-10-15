Huge update on if AJ Styles is going to AEW after his WWE retirement in 2026 - Reports

WWE star AJ Styles might hang up his boots in less than a year. After being in the global juggernaut for almost a decade, he might soon walk away into the sunset. Prior to that, he made a name for himself in NJPW and TNA. His recent announcement has broken many hearts. Ahead of his bout against John Cena at Crown Jewel: Perth, he claimed that he would hang up his boots in 2026. The Phenomenal One's contract will likely end in early next year. Many fans have been wanting to see the former WWE Champion perform in AEW before retiring. Despite his recent announcement, several believe that he may still end up in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, that might not be the case.According to Fightful, there is only a very negligible chance that AJ Styles will become All Elite, as it is strongly believed that The Phenomenal One will retire from in-ring competition next year.AJ Styles reveals why he is retiringThe Phenomenal One has delivered top-notch performances over the years. He has built a great legacy during his time. He is concerned that he is overstaying his welcome in the business, which might ruin his achievements.While speaking with Tokyo Sports, the former WWE Champion claimed that he wanted to retire before his body couldn't take any more. He also revealed that he might eventually work with the Stamford-based promotion in a backstage role.&quot;I don't want to show my fans a side of me that isn't AJ Styles. That's the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move. I haven't decided yet, but I think I'll probably work for WWE. It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don't know yet,&quot; Styles said.It will be interesting to see what is in store for Styles next year.