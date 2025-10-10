"In 2026, I will retire," says former WWE Champion 

With Crown Jewel just over 24 hours away and tonight's SmackDown, live from Perth, about to kick off in a short while, WWE held their Crown Jewel: Kickoff show earlier today.During the show, one of the men who addressed the WWE Universe was the legendary AJ Styles, who is set to go one-on-one with fabled rival John Cena on the PLE, with the match made on popular demand.Cena has just five dates left on his Farewell Tour, including Crown Jewel, but as AJ Styles has made it abundantly clear in recent interviews, he'll soon be following suit. That is what makes this match so special and emotional.On the WWE Crown Jewel: Kickoff, Styles reiterated that 2026 will be his last year as an in-ring performer; there is no &quot;may&quot; involved anymore. He said in no uncertain terms that:&quot;In 2026, I will retire.&quot;In fact, given that his contract is set to expire sometime in March, it seems as if he has just a few more months left, with an extension probable to have his last match at WrestleMania.As for why he is retiring, AJ Styles cited the same reasons he has before: family time, breaking down his body, and the inability to perform at the same level he has for almost three decades.AJ Styles and John Cena could very possibly have one of the best WWE matches of the year at Crown JewelFans would beg to differ regarding his in-ring capabilities; AJ Styles had one of the best matches of the year against Cody Rhodes last year at Backlash in Lyon.Nevertheless, after three decades in the business, Styles knows when his time is up, as much as no one wants it to be, and the smallest if things on that note of having slowed down, even besides other reasons due to which he wants to retire next year, may be unnoticeable to fans and even most fellow wrestlers and experts.Tomorrow night, thus, promises to be incredibly special for AJ Styles, John Cena, and wrestling fans around the globe, and given their magical in-ring chemistry, they may end up stealing a stacked show, which will also feature WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins doing battle in the main event.