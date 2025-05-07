Huge update on Cope's (FKA Edge) return amid AEW hiatus - Reports

Cope (FKA Edge) has been absent from AEW TV for a while. New details have now come to light regarding his impending return. The Rated-R Superstar spent the early part of the year feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. He was on a quest to win the AEW World Championship from The Purveyor of Violence.
The veteran first challenged for the title at Revolution, but Christian Cage cashed in his contract during his match, and Moxley ultimately retained his gold by forcing The Patriarch to pass out. He got his rematch in the form of a Street Fight on the March 19 edition of Dynamite and lost again. After this loss, the former Edge teamed with FTR to take on The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship at Dynasty. Again, The Rated-R Superstar ended up on the losing end of the spectrum. Following this loss, FTR turned on Cope and laid him out in the middle of the ring. He has not been seen on TV since then.
During Fightful Select's weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that he wasn't sure when the former WWE star would return to the ring. However, the journalist added that the veteran is expected to make his return in time for All In: Texas, where he is reportedly planned to compete in a significant match.
Cope finally addressed his controversial spot with Jon Moxley
During Jon Moxley's title defense against Cope on the March 19 edition of Dynamite, the two men were involved in a brutal spot. During the match, The Rated-R Superstar dropped Moxley on a board of nails. The gruesome spot was widely criticized by fans and critics for being too dangerous.
During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, Cope finally addressed the dangerous spot, stating that he cared more about the live reaction during his matches.
"I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters, and they were into it live. Hey, I get it; I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience, and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, [or] however you want to look at it," he said.
It will be interesting to see when the former Edge makes his return to the ring again.