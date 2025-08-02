  • home icon
Huge update on Eddie Kingston's AEW future; he hasn't been seen in more than a year - Reports

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:21 GMT
Eddie Kingston has been absent from AEW for a year [Image from Kingston's Instagram]

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for over a year now due to serious injuries. Recently, the wrestling world received a huge update on The Mad King's return amid his hiatus.

Eddie Kingston was at the top of his game before he suffered multiple serious injuries at NJPW Strong Resurgence in 2024 during his match against Gabe Kidd. Kingston suffered a broken tibia, a torn meniscus and ACL, which has kept him out of action since.

The 43-year-old has been in recovery since, but there is no concrete timeline for his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Amid The Mad King's attempts to recover and rehabilitate, a new report regarding his future has surfaced.

On Fightful Select, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp was asked if he had any update on Kingston's return. Sapp responded and said that the former AEW Continental Champion was recovering, but slowly, due to his age. He also mentioned that Kingston was working on his nutrition with former WWE star and Brazilian fitness coach Cezar Bononi.

Eddie Kingston recently celebrated a huge AEW milestone

On July 22, Eddie Kingston completed five years with All Elite Wrestling, having debuted in the company in 2020. Incidentally, his first match on TV was at Dynamite against Cody Rhodes. The Mad King had answered Rhodes' TNT Title Open Challenge, but ended up losing to The American Nightmare in under 12 minutes in a no disqualification match.

The Mad King went on to become one of the most popular stars in the business and achieved many accolades along the way. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Kingston has won the AEW Continental Championship, the ROH World Title, and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, which he lost to Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024, in the match where he got injured.

Edited by Arsh Das
