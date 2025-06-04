Huge update on former WWE Champion contract with AEW amid absence, last wrestled 59 days ago - Reports

A former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW for a while. New details have come to light regarding his future with the company.

Ad

Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. He was also the inaugural World Champion for the promotion and has been a regular feature on TV for the past couple of years. Whether it's for ROH or All Elite Wrestling, Jericho has been an entertaining act. However, after he lost the ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty, the former WWE Champion has been absent.

During a recent edition of Fightful's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if Chris Jericho's absence on TV was due to his contract expiring. Sapp reported that Jericho felt like it was a good time to take time off since Fozzy had a tour, even though it was scheduled around Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

It was further noted that the former WWE star still has six months left on his contract, but he is unsure if the time away will be added to the contract.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan reportedly has no plans for former Chris Jericho in AEW

On the April 9th episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho stormed off the show after expressing his disappointment with Bryan Keith and Big Bill following his loss at AEW Dynasty 2025. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, leaving fans worried, and it appears he may not be seen for some time.

Ad

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan has no plans for Jericho to make his return right now.

"His Fozzy tour is over; he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Chris Jericho will make his return to Tony Khan's promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More