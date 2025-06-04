Huge update on former WWE Champion contract with AEW amid absence, last wrestled 59 days ago - Reports

A former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW for a while. New details have come to light regarding his future with the company.
Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019. He was also the inaugural World Champion for the promotion and has been a regular feature on TV for the past couple of years. Whether it's for ROH or All Elite Wrestling, Jericho has been an entertaining act. However, after he lost the ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty, the former WWE Champion has been absent.
During a recent edition of Fightful's Weekly Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if Chris Jericho's absence on TV was due to his contract expiring. Sapp reported that Jericho felt like it was a good time to take time off since Fozzy had a tour, even though it was scheduled around Dynamite.
It was further noted that the former WWE star still has six months left on his contract, but he is unsure if the time away will be added to the contract.
Tony Khan reportedly has no plans for former Chris Jericho in AEW
On the April 9th episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho stormed off the show after expressing his disappointment with Bryan Keith and Big Bill following his loss at AEW Dynasty 2025. Since then, he has not been seen on TV, leaving fans worried, and it appears he may not be seen for some time.
Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan has no plans for Jericho to make his return right now.
"His Fozzy tour is over; he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that," he said.
It will be interesting to see when Chris Jericho will make his return to Tony Khan's promotion.