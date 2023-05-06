Huge update on the future of AEW programming - Reports

Latest reports regarding the future of AEW programming have come to the fore.

AEW appears to be undergoing a period of change regarding the shows on its schedule. The company is speculated to be adding another weekly show on Saturday called Collision. Furthermore, Dark and Dark Elevation have both aired on YouTube thus far and are said to be canceled. The new weekly schedule, if all goes to plan, will be Dynamite on Wednesday, Rampage on Friday, and Collision on Saturday.

Dynamite airs during prime time and has thus far operated as the flagship show. Rampage was added to the schedule in 2021 and famously featured the momentous debut of CM Punk. But fans shouldn't expect such major moments going forward on Fridays.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Rampage is going to be operating as "more of a hybrid" of itself, with Dark and Dark Elevation moving forward. With Collision's addition, Rampage will be the only show on the schedule not to air during prime time.

AEW Collision will reportedly not impose a brand split like it was previously thought

One of the major changes thought to have been on the way with Collision being added to the schedule was a roster split of some form. It was reiterated in various reports that Punk and The Elite were examples of talents to be separated, with the show being added to the schedule.

WON: CM Punk will be the star of Collision most weeks, but he will be on Dynamite at times when needed.

Those with unresolved issues with Punk would be on Collision the week he's on Dynamite.

However, it was noted previously that the women's roster would not be split in any way, and thus a hard brand split was not going to be imposed in the promotion. Fightful Select also noted that there were no expectations pertaining to a hard roster split from sources they had spoken with.

The tentative return date for CM Punk being floated around is June 17. Only time will tell whether that is the case.

