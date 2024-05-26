Interesting name could be headed to AEW - Reports

According to the latest report, a popular young prospect could be on her way to AEW. The star has also performed on the Jacksonville-based promotion multiple times in the past. The name in question is Megan Bayne.

Megan currently performs on STARDOM and other independent wrestling promotions. She has also performed in multiple dark matches in Tony Khan's promotion in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Bayne could be seen regularly on the All Elite TV, as per the latest report.

Fightful Select earlier reported that Megan Bayne has been under an AEW contract. However, she was sidelined for an uncertain period of time due to injury, and after getting cleared to compete, she wrestled in STARDOM. Furthermore, Fightful Select recently reported that Megan is headed to Tony Khan's promotion and that she is still with the company.

The report also stated that creative pitches for Megan Bayne have been made within AEW. The star could be making her re-debut on the promotion, and it was indicated that she could be seen as a heel.

Bayne has been in the United States for the past several months and, if the report is to be believed, could be seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion sooner rather than later.

Tony Khan had confirmed signing the young prospect to AEW

The All Elite President, Tony Khan, had also addressed the signing of the STARDOM star, Megan Bayne, at the recent ROH Super Card of Honor. Khan stated the following regarding Bayne:

"There’s been a wrestler from AEW, Megan Bayne, who had a great run in Stardom. I thought it was a great excursion, but there has probably not been as much communication as I would have liked. I’d say there’s been more communication just in a couple of weeks than there had been in several years. It speaks to the great management at STARDOM now."

Only time will tell when Megan will be seen on All Elite TV in case the Fightful report is to be believed.

