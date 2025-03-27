Is Britt Baker still with AEW? Update issued after Saraya's exit [Reports]

A wrestling journalist issued an update on whether the former Women's World Champion, Britt Baker, is still with AEW after Saraya's departure. The DMD has been out of action since her last match several months back.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD is arguably the greatest homegrown female star in All Elite Wrestling after joining the company during its inception in 2019. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion has not been on TV in the year 2025. Fans have been wondering whether she also quietly left the promotion, similar to Saraya.

Britt Baker wrestled her last match on an episode of Dynamite back in November 2024, where she defeated Penelope Ford. The last time Baker was on TV, she was feuding with Serena Deeb. Nevertheless, wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has provided an update on Baker's status with AEW.

After being asked by a fan on X (fka Twitter) whether Baker is done with All Elite Wrestling, Sean Ross Sapp responded, noting that DMD is still with AEW despite her absence for months.

"Britt Baker is still with AEW," Sapp reported.

Saraya issued a statement on her sudden AEW departure

After officially announcing her departure from AEW, Saraya issued a statement on X (fka Twitter) stating that it was mutual and that her time in the company was great.

"It’s mutual! But I loved my time at AEW and I had such a blast with the girls there. It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years. Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now."

Moreover, fans on the internet are still surprised that the former AEW Women's World Champion suddenly left the company with a lot left on the table. Fans will have to wait to see what the future has in store for the former WWE Superstar.

