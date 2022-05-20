Is Bryan Danielson's horrific injury reportedly a work?

Rumors have been circulating on the internet in the aftermath of the recent AEW Rampage taping. The rumors regard Bryan Danielson, and whether his "injury" is a shoot or a work.

During the taping of AEW, scheduled to air on May 20th, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley of the Blackpool Combat Club took on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. Somewhere along the way, it appeared that Danielson got his leg stuck between the elevated ramp and the ring apron. It appeared the "American Dragon" was injured in the bizarre incident, however nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Which begs the question, was it a legitimate injury or an angle? According to Bryan Alvarez on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the whole thing looked scary, but was in fact a work.

"His leg was between the ring and the ramp and for 5, 6 ,7 minutes. They worked to extract him and then he made his way to the back without assistance, and I am strongly given the impression this was all a work from start to finish, so I suppose if we hear otherwise we will let you guys know. But I think he just came up with a whacky idea and thought it would be funny." said Bryan Alvarez.

Alvarez noted that Jon Moxley, who was by Danielson's side the entire time, didn't look too worried with Bryan being stuck.

I mean it looks like you know Moxley and everybody are there and they don’t seem overly concerned and they appear to be playing it up with him, and I was told by somebody there that they actually laughed about it, so I think one way or the other we can tell you that he does not appear to be seriously injured and I think the whole thing was a work.” (H/T WrestleTalk).

If it is a work, Bryan Danielson will be in action at Double or Nothing

Bryan Danielson is scheduled to compete at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view. On the May 18th edition of Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club confirmed that they would join forces with Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Chris Jericho originally challenged the five men to a third annual Stadium Stampede match. Jon Moxley explicitly told "The Wizard" that the match was not happening.

It was not confirmed at the time of writing what exactly an Anarchy In The Arena match consists of. However, with the level of star power involved in the match, it is sure to be a top contender for match of the night.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Ken Norris