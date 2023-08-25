Jeff Hardy and top AEW star likely to miss out on appearing at All In - Reports

Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular names in pro wrestling, and his many accomplishments have made him a legend amongst his peers. However, his struggles with the law will prevent him from attending All In, along with another AEW star.

Hardy's recent arrest nearly saw an end to his pro wrestling career and led to him sitting on the sidelines for a year despite working for AEW. However, his 2009 arrest for drug trafficking is likely the most serious charge on his record. According to Fightful Select, the strict travel laws in the UK and Hardy's past record could preclude him from traveling for the show.

Fightful also reported that Paul Wight could return to in-ring action as Captain Insano. The promotion hopes to have him team up with Jeff and Matt Hardy, to face Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. Singh is also reportedly facing travel complications.

"Beyond that, we heard that a match was actually discussed for the show -- Captain Insano, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy (or ) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. However, Jeff Hardy can't get into the UK, and we've heard Satnam Singh may have had complications, too."

Hopefully, The Charismatic Enigma will keep himself entertained this weekend and possibly catch the pay-per-view with some friends. Both fans and Jeff Hardy will have to stay tuned this weekend to see what surprises All In has in store.

Jeff Jarrett recently commented on the reception to his match with Jeff Hardy

Jarrett and Hardy recently had another singles clash after they last went toe-to-toe back in 2011's TNA Final Resolution. The bout was panned online by some fans and veterans due to the involvement of Leatherface, the fictional slasher movie icon.

During a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J dismissed the detractors because of how passionate the audience was.

"But the audience being so passionate about it, I love that, okay, that lit a nerve. Not always good. Some people just didn’t like it, but I loved it. I thought it was an honor to be in that type of integration. It was definitely out of the box. I thought Jeff Hardy and his entire crew executed it to a tee," he said. (H/T: Fightful).

It remains to be seen what angle or storyline The Charismatic Enigma will be involved with upon AEW's return to the US. Could Hardy take on Jarrett one more time in order to settle the score? Or will the brothers go after the tag titles? Only time will tell.

