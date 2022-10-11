Jon Moxley reportedly considered not re-signing with AEW at one point

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has committed his future to the company, as it was announced on October 7 that he has signed a new five-year contract. However, there was a time when Mox considered not re-signing with the company.

Moxley will now be "All Elite" until at least 2027, with the former WWE superstar also taking up a coaching/mentoring role to help some of the younger talents develop in the ring and on the microphone.

One of the more interesting details of Moxley's new deal is that he will be working exclusively for AEW and any of their international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. This means that fans will not see Mox show up at shows for companies like GCW, Defy, or The Wrestling Revolver any time soon.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the fact that Jon Moxley won't be competing for any of these other promotions could have played a factor into why, at one point, Mox was tempted to be a free agent and not re-sign with AEW.

"I know at some point he discussed… I don’t know how seriously, but just being a free agent and doing that as opposed to signing a new deal," said Meltzer. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

It should be noted that it was later confirmed in a report from Fightful Select that Moxley isn't completely done wrestling for smaller promotions, as he can still appear on a surprise-like basis, meaning he can't be advertised ahead of time.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship on a special Tuesday Night Dynamite

2022 has been a banner year for Jon Moxley so far, as he has not only put on top-quality matches consistently but has also reclaimed his spot at the top of the AEW mountain as the company's world champion.

The Purveyor of Violence won his third AEW World Championship at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 21 in the final of the "Tournament of Champions" against Bryan Danielson, and his first defense as the three-time champion isn't far away.

On October 18, at a special Tuesday Night Dynamite in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, Moxley will defend his crown against a man he has never faced one-on-one, Hangman Page.

Page entered 2022 as the world champion and held the title until Double or Nothing, where CM Punk defeated him. Along the way, he successfully defended the title against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lance Archer, meaning this match won't be easy for Jon Moxley.

