Backstage details on Kenny Omega's alleged involvement in recent AEW talent meeting

Kenny Omega recently made his triumphant return to AEW after taking some time off in November 2021 to heal his injuries.

Amidst the promotions' recent in-house issues, Tony Khan held an all-talent meeting in which Omega allegedly had an important role.

In recent weeks, AEW has been the center of numerous rumors alleging that top talent like CM Punk and Thunder Rosa have real-life heat with other stars on the roster. So far, nothing has been officially acknowledged, but after their talent meeting, some of the rumors might be true.

According to a report from PWInsider, Kenny Omega spoke during the meeting and was reportedly the "harshest" speaker.

One source called The Cleaner's approach "tough love," while another described it as "heavy-handed." The report continued, noting that sources were divided over the speech. Many understood it as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster while others disagreed.

Omega and The Young Bucks are currently gearing up for the next round of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament, but it remains to be seen if the former World Champion is fully healed yet or not.

Matt Hardy believes that people who dislike Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are morons

Omega, The Young Bucks, and former AEW star Cody Rhodes initially began the promotion as Executive Vice-Presidents alongside Tony Khan. Initially, all the EVP's established different elements of AEW and assisted more when it came to booking.

Currently, however, Tony Khan solely books the shows in the promotion and only takes input and consideration.

During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar praised Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

"People who don't get how good they are? They're just missing out and they do not get pro wrestling. They may think they get pro wrestling but they do not. If you are hating on Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, you're a f**king moron. I mean, it is what it is. They are great and I will defend them to my dying day. Because they are amazing," said Matt Hardy. [H/T: Fightful]

Omega and Hardy haven't been involved in a segment or match since Matt's early AEW days. Despite this, the veteran clearly has his back. Could Hardy have been one of the sources that stood by Kenny Omega's heavy speech during the talent meeting?

